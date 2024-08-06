Observations from the Raiders first unofficial depth chart
By Levi Dombro
Jakorian Bennett slotted as starter
There has been another ongoing battle in Las Vegas this offseason: the starting outside cornerback opposite of Jack Jones. Veteran Brandon Facyson has missed some time due to injury, but it seems that Bennett has pulled away in the competition. This means that Facyson will be the third corner on the outside behind Bennett and Jones, and rookies Decamerion Richardson and MJ Devonshire will join him in the second unit.
Sam Webb and Cornell Armstrong are the next men in line if the team opts to keep seven corners, which is unlikely. Woo Governor is the other third-stringer, as he appears to be the leader of the undrafted free agent contingent in the secondary.
Other defensive observations
Trey Taylor is also listed as the third strong safety on the roster behind Chris Smith II. These players would only see the field in the event of an injury, as Isaiah Pola-Mao figures to sub in for either safety before these two would.
Byron Young seems to be leading the pack for the fourth defensive tackle slot, pulling ahead of Matthew Butler and Nesta Jade Silvera. Interestingly enough, Marquan McCall seems to have leaped over Silvera as well, which means that he could work his way into a roster spot if the rest of the group doesn’t step up.
The rest of the defense is as expected. The biggest questions about this side of the ball are more so about how many players the team will keep at each position, and not who exactly will be there.