Oddsmakers don't expect Raiders to draft quarterback in first round of 2024 NFL Draft
We're less than a week away from the start of the NFL Draft and there's a lot of different directions the Las Vegas Raiders could go in. We have a good idea where many teams are going with their first pick, but there are several options in front of the Raiders.
Las Vegas currently holds the No. 13 pick in the opening round and while some people think they'll try to draft their quarterback of the future, oddsmakers aren't so sure.
Let's take a look at the latest odds for what position the Raiders will select with their first pick next week.
What position will Raiders take with first pick in NFL Draft?
As of writing this article, the betting favorite is offensive lineman, which comes in at +140. If you translate those odds to implied probability, there's a 41.67% the Raiders select an offensive lineman with their first pick. Some players who may be available to the Raiders at that spot include Olumuyiwa Fashanu from Penn State, Taliese Fuaga from Oregon State, and JC Latham from Alabama.
Quarterback isn't even second on the odds list for the Raiders. Cornerback takes that spot at +185 odds. There's a gap on the odds list and then finally quarterback is listed at +340, but with the Raiders' signing Gardner Minshew in the offseason and likely having to trade up to take one of the top four players at the position, a new QB in Las Vegas has a lower likelihood than some fans think.
Rounding out the list of possibilities for the Raiders is defensive lineman/edge at +850 and wide receiver at +1500.
