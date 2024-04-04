Oddsmakers not sold on new-look Raiders in opening 2024 win total prediction
The Las Vegas Raiders moved on from Josh McDaniels after a Week 8 loss to the Detroit Lions in 2023 and handed the reins to linebacker coach, Antonio Pierce, who led them to a 5-4 run in their final nine weeks.
The Raiders then decided to give him the full-time gig. He'll enter the 2024 season as their head coach as the team enters an interesting time. They finished the year with an 8-9 record and play in the AFC West along with the Kansas City Chiefs, but they're a scrappy team that surprised critics at times last season.
So, where do the Raiders go from here? What's their outlook for their 2024 campaign? Let's find out what the oddsmakers think.
2024 Raiders win total
FanDuel Sportsbook has the Raiders' win total set at 6.5 for the 2024 season. It's one of the lowest totals in the league with only the New England Patriots, Carolina Panthers, and Denver Broncos having a lower set win total.
I think there's plenty of value in the OVER as sportsbooks are generally underrating this Raiders team. They had a winning record under Pierce last season with wins against the likes of the Los Angeles Chargers and Kansas City Chiefs.
They also made some key additions to their roster so far this offseason, including signing quarterback Gardner Minshew, who was a dropped pass away from leading the Colts to the AFC South crown last season. They also made one of the better signings in the league, acquiring defensive lineman Christian Wilkins. He, along with Maxx Crosby, is going to cause a lot of issues for opposing offensive lines next season.
Are they a Super Bowl contender? No. Are they better than the oddsmakers project them to be? Absolutely.
If you want to bet on the Raiders this upcoming season, click the link below to sign up for an account at FanDuel Sportsbook. If you do, you'll receive $200 in bonus bets if you win your first $5 wager.
Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.