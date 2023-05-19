Perfect on MNF and 2 other bold predictions for Raiders' 2023 schedule
By Brad Weiss
1. Raiders perfect on Monday Night
Despite winning only six games last season, the Las Vegas Raiders will be in primetime five times during the 2023 NFL season. Two of those games will come via Monday Night Football, where they will take on the Green Bay Packers at home in Week 5, and then hit the road to take on the Detroit Lions in Week 8.
This will be a transition year for the Packers, who traded away future Hall of Fame quarterback Aaron Rodgers to the New York Jets this past offseason. Playing at home, Las Vegas should be able to take care of business, but it is the second MNF game that could give them some trouble.
Towards the end of the 2022 NFL season, the Lions were one of the best teams in the NFC, and they had a strong offseason. Beating them on the road will be tough, but by Week 8, we should have a good idea of what kind of Raiders team this will be behind quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo.