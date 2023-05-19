Perfect on MNF and 2 other bold predictions for Raiders' 2023 schedule
By Brad Weiss
2. Raiders actually beat the Chiefs
It has been quite some time since the Raiders franchise beat the Kansas City Chiefs, in fact, you have to go back to the 2020 NFL season. That year, the Raiders went into Arrowhead Stadium and beat the Chiefs in front of their home fans, and then proceeded to do a victory lap with the team bus around the stadium.
Since then, it has been all Chiefs, as they have not only dominated this matchup, but have dominated the entire NFL landscape. Las Vegas plays the Chiefs on the road on Christmas Day, which could ruin Christmas morning for Raider Nation, but earlier in the season, they will get Kansas City right before their bye week at home.
That is a game that the Raiders could win, as they played the Chiefs tough during their early-season matchup last season as well. The Raiders are going to have an up-and-down season in 2023 based on the tough schedule they have against them, but a highlight would be sending the Allegiant Stadium fans homes happy after beating their hated division rival.