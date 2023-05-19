Perfect on MNF and 2 other bold predictions for Raiders' 2023 schedule
By Brad Weiss
3. Raiders sweep the MetLife roomates
In Week 9 and 10, the Las Vegas Raiders will play the New York Giants, and New York Jets in back-to-back games. Their first matchup comes with the Giants at home in Week 9, which will be on a short week after playing Detroit the week before on Monday Night Football.
The matchup against the Jets will be a primetime affair as well, as they take on new-look Gang Green under lights of Sunday Night Football. The Giants were one of the biggest surprises of the season last year, as Brian Daboll led them to the playoffs in his head coaching debut, while the Jets may have had the best offseason of all teams after adding Rodgers, and bolstering both sides of the ball.
Still, this is a back-to-back matchup at home for the Silver and Black, and both the Giants and the Jets will be beatable this upcoming season despite the changes to their roster. Playing both teams from MetLife Stadium at home is much better than the Raiders having to go East to play in the cold and in the eastern time zone, so this could be a surprising run for them.