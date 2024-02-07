PFF names two possible landing spots for Raiders RB Josh Jacobs
If Josh Jacobs does leave the Raiders via free agency, here are two possible landing spots according to Pro Football Focus.
By Brad Weiss
The Las Vegas Raiders enter the 2024 offseason with questions surrounding Josh Jacobs for the second straight year. Last offseason, Las Vegas was able to get a deal done late in August for Jacobs to return on a one-year deal, but this offseason, things could get a bit dicier.
Jacobs is coming off a tough 2023 season, one that was riddled with inconsistent play, as well as an injury that forced him to miss the final four games. Las Vegas got strong play from Zamir White with Jacobs out, and they could decide to pass on spending big money on a running back if they already have a cheaper option in-house.
The veteran running back is one of the best in the game, and with his relationship with Antonio Pierce, I could definitely see him returning in 2024. However, Brad Spielberger recently put out a piece for Pro Football Focus, laying out potential landing spots for the best free agent running backs and tight ends in the NFL this offseason, and Jacobs' was not back with Las Vegas.
Instead, Jacobs' best landing spots were deemed Green Bay or Cincinnati. Spielberger stated that the Packers went after Jonathan Taylor last year, and with AJ Dillon entering free agency, Jacobs could be a solid addin Green Bay.
Jacobs landing in Cincinnati means the team moved on from Joe Mixon, going younger at the position. Both spots make sense, but the Raiders should focus on bringing him back in 2024.
Raiders will make Jacobs a priority in 2024
There is already a question mark at quarterback going into the 2024 offseason, and with Jacobs coming off a down year, the Raiders may be able to get him at a discounted contract. He has a tremendous relationship with Antonio Pierce, and that could also sway Jacobs to return, even for less money.
White was great in his four-game stint in 2023, but Jacobs is a proven back in the NFL, and is still very young for someone who came into the league in 2019. Pierce has spoken about guys being "Raiders," and Jacobs has proven himself to be just that, so making him a priority signing in free agency is a must for Tom Telesco.