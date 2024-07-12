PFF's team secondary rankings: How the Raiders compare
By Levi Dombro
In the final installment of my series about PFF’s position group rankings, I look at how the Raiders' secondary ranked among the rest of the league. The third starting cornerback is seen as a sore spot for the Raiders’ defense and while the team has no bonafide stars at the position, they may have a few in the making. The safeties are not flashy but they are as solid as they come, and a few young guys with incredible talent are waiting in the wings as well.
PFF puts a premium on coverage ability due to the passing nature of today’s NFL. They weighed in on the Raiders’ secondary, and as usual, it is a mixed bag.
Raiders rank 17th
John Kosko of PFF had the Raiders land at 17 in his secondary rankings.
“The Raiders were better than expected in 2023, as they graded as the 11th-best unit and finished 16th in EPA allowed per pass. Cornerback Jack Jones (71.9 coverage grade) brings excitement to the field, and safety Tre’von Moehrig’s advanced grading was excellent in 2023. As usual, this group will have it difficult dealing with Patrick Mahomes and Justin Herbert in the division, but they’re battle-tested enough to handle the high-flying AFC West.”
It is valid that the Raiders will play four divisional games against two of the most talented quarterbacks in the league this (and every) season, but that should not take away from their talent and ability in this ranking. I appreciate the acknowledgement that the unit was 11th ranked last year, but by that same token, I do not understand how they could have dropped so dramatically. Losing Amik Robertson in free agency does not drop you from a borderline top-10 group to slightly below average.
In my opinion, having Jack Jones for an entire season bolsters the unit drastically. Nate Hobbs can also slide back to the slot where he is most comfortable and it is likely that somebody will emerge at the third cornerback spot on the outside, opposite of Jones. If it is not an in-house guy like Jakorian Bennett or Brandon Facyson, there are a plethora of veteran free agents with gas in the tank who have connections to defensive coordinator Patrick Graham and could serve as a stop gap.
Tre’von Moehrig was highly rated last season, and for good reason, but what will it take for Marcus Epps to get some love? If you ask senior defensive assistant Rob Ryan, Epps was the heart and soul of the Eagles defense that made it to the Super Bowl a few years ago and it was his absence that hurt them so dearly last season. I believe that Epps was a big reason why the defense stepped up last year and his impact is in more than just his physical ability. He diagnoses offensive tendencies and plays so well and is able to lead the pack from behind, so to speak.
I am excited about this group because it is filled with relatively young guys who have not reached their ceilings yet. If the secondary can stay healthy and just one or two players emerge, then this group could be back on the cusp of the top 10 again in no time.