PFF's top 50 NFL players list only includes 1 Raider
According to Pro Football Focus, Maxx Crosby enters the 2024 NFL season ranked as the 18th overall player, which makes him the only Las Vegas Raiders player to make the list. In a league where the talent is as plentiful as the NFL, where Crosby was ranked is certainly nothing to be ashamed of.
Sam Monson of PFF explained why Crosby landed at No. 18.
“Maxx Crosby never seems to get the recognition his play deserves, but he continues to show he belongs in the upper echelon of edge defenders," Monson wrote. "Crosby racked up 94 quarterback pressures in 2023 despite battling through a knee injury that lingered for most of the year. He was one of the most effective pass-rushers in the game and may be the best run defender of the elite players at his position. is it too low?”
As Monson notes, Crosby doesn't get all the recognition he deserves despite consistently putting up great numbers. At some point, his numbers will be too good to ignore.
Crosby's Game
When evaluating Crosby’s game, the first noticeable facet could be his high motor and the fact he seems to impact nearly every defensive play he’s a part of. Crosby seems to have just as much energy in the fourth quarter as he does in the first snap of the game.
Crosby is about as versatile as a defensive end can be, and his ability to be as relevant in the run game as he is in the passing game is a rare trait. One of his obvious strengths is the ability to pressure and disrupt the quarterback, also reading plays and a quick reaction makes him a formidable force in disrupting passing lanes and containing rushing attacks by setting the edge.
How can Crosby Raise Ranking?
Like any player, Crosby has strengths and weaknesses. No question that the good outweighs the bad, but an area of possible improvement could be increasing his numbers when it comes to sacks (14.5) and tackles (90). Crosby disrupts plays constantly and was still able to finish the 2023 season sixth in sacks, but a player of his caliber could have even more.
Keep in mind, however, that he did this seeing continuous double teams as the primary target of offensive lines. We could see Crosby's numbers improve quickly this upcoming season due to the fact of lining up alongside Christian Wilkins, who is a player who also demands a certain amount of attention.
Is 18th Fair?
Regarding the ranking, Crosby has earned his spot as at least the 18th-best player in the NFL, and there are at least two players who play his position which I believe should not have been ranked higher than Crosby (Nick Bosa, seventh, and T.J. Watt,14th), but it's still an amazing feat.
Crosby is renowned for his unrelenting attention to detail and work ethic in his craft, so it's possible his best version is yet to come. Crosby has been an absolute force with the Raiders defensive line and the 2024 season could prove to be the biggest of his career.