Players' perspective: Quotes from Day 1 of Raiders training camp
By Levi Dombro
Raiders 2024 training camp is off and running at the Jack Hammett Sports Complex in Costa Mesa, California. The first day is usually taken to ease the guys back in and work on individual or positional drills, and that is just what the team did. A few of the reporters made some interesting observations, which I will touch on briefly before I go over the best quotes from the post-practice presser.
Previously, the team learned that key players Kolton Miller, Jackson Powers-Johnson, and Jalen Guyton would begin camp on the PUP list, so they were not expected to be on the field for Day 1. Michael Gallup also retired, as fans found out through the same announcement. Tashan Reed of The Athletic noticed that veteran John Jenkins was the only active player who he had not seen for the first practice, but other than that, there were no holdouts or unexpected absences.
Vic Tafur, also of The Athletic, stirred the pot a bit early in the day on social media as he asserted that the two best throws of the day actually came from a QB not currently in the positional battle: Anthony Brown.
The day seemed to get better for the offense as it went along, with Vincent Bonsignore of the Las Vegas Review-Journal asserting that both Aidan O'Connell and Gardner Minshew looked solid in the 11-on-11 period and that the tight ends were heavily involved. 8 News Now anchor Logan Reever also noted that O'Connell began the period with the starting group.
Practice ended in the most Antonio Pierce-esque way, by the team running gassers. As expected, the select fans who were in Costa Mesa at practice loved it.
The Raiders made QBs Aidan O'Connell and Gardner Minshew available for the media, as well as stars WR Davante Adams and DE Maxx Crosby.
When asked about the outpouring of support from current and former teammates like Adams and Brian Hoyer, O'Connell was appreciative.
"The support of my teammates means a lot to me but at the same time I got to go earn it every day," O'Connell said.
I love this quote from O'Connell because it encapsulates his mindset for camp. He is no stranger to competition, as he has battled for a spot on the field his whole career, and he seems to be approaching this one in the most mature way possible. Many have claimed that he has a different swagger to him this year, which would indicate a growing confidence, but he is still humble and eager enough to focus on things one day at a time.
Minshew is obviously the new kid on the block, but he has already made a great impression on his teammates, the media, and Raider Nation. When asked what stood out to him about his new team, Minshew said he was impressed with the leadership he's seeing.
The biggest thing I've seen is just the leaders at every position group [on] both sides of the ball. ... There's plenty of teams with talent but who's going to bring it together when it gets tough? I think we got those dudes to do it," Minshew said.
After playing for three different franchises in a variety of roles, Minshew enters his fourth organization with another chance to go after the starting job. He is a relaxed guy off the field but he definitely has an intense competitive side to him. I also appreciate how he acknowledges the great things the Raiders already have going. Guys like Crosby and Adams will have their thumbprints all over the team and be the heartbeat of the locker room, and Minshew knows that he can carve out a role as a leader without stepping on any toes.
Crosby acted like Crosby in his press conference; he spoke with unbelievable purpose and an elite mindset, as is expected of him. He spoke about what he focused on to get better this season and what he wants to accomplish in 2024.
"When I win Defensive Player of the Year and when I win MVP or when we win Super Bowl, I feel like my mindset [is that] there's always more, okay, what's next? What more can I do?" Crosby said.
Crosby is emblematic of the Raiders in every way, and the manner in which he carries himself is sure to inspire and encourage his teammates to act the same way. He has been big in the past on speaking things into existence and trusting the process of getting better, so it is good to know that he hasn't changed.
As far as Adams' press conference, there was nothing that noteworthy, which for him, is a good thing. People like to twist his words and read far too deeply into the things that he says, so he just echoed the messages of coach Pierce today and gave praise to all his teammates. There's no way to misconstrue that.