Power ranking each of the past 20 Oakland/Las Vegas Raiders first-round picks
The Raiders franchise has had more misses than hits when it comes to their last 20 first-round draft picks.
By Brad Weiss
- No. 10. Robert Gallery: 2nd overall, 2004 NFL Draft
The 2004 NFL Draft was a special one, as Hall of Fame quarterbacks like Eli Manning, Philip Rivers, and Ben Roethlisberger were all taken in the first round. Despite a need for a quarterback, and franchise guys available, the Raiders decided to instead draft an offensive tackle at No. 2 overall, a punishing player named Robert Gallery from Iowa.
To be clear, this is one of the worst draft picks in Raiders history, and in terms of offensive tackle, he was an absolute bust. However, he was a serviceable offensive guard once the team kicked him inside, and when you look at the players he is ranked in front of on our list, his cracking the top 10 is not as crazy as it seems when you consider their play and off-the-field issues.
- No. 9. Tyree Wilson: 7th overall, 2023 NFL Draft
When you draft as badly as the Raiders have over the past 20 first-round selections, a player who has yet to make his NFL debut can sneak his way into the top 10. Tyree Wilson was the No. 7 overall pick of the Raiders this past April, and the first Day 1 pick for general manager Dave Ziegler, so hopefully he pans out for the Silver and Black.
In terms of his physical gifts, and his motor, Wilson should have no problem getting the hang of things at the NFL level. He will join a group led by Maxx Crosby and Chandler Jones, two tremendous edge rushers who can take him under their wings and develop him into a potential superstar for the franchise.