Predicting when the Las Vegas Raiders will fire Josh McDaniels
The Las Vegas Raiders could make a move at head coach this season, firing Josh McDaniels, and here is where it is likely to happen.
Living on the East Coast and refusing to pay the price for Sunday Ticket, I don’t get to see the Las Vegas Raiders play that often. I do, however, pay the modest price for the basic NFL Plus package on my phone which means I have access to the live audio of the Raiders’ games.
Most Sundays, I sit back and listen to Jason Horowitz and Lincoln Kennedy give their biased takes on the games. Their job is to make the Raiders sound as if they are a functioning football team. Through the first two weeks of the season, I bought it.
After seeing the actual product on the field for the first time since the pre-season, I am utterly disgusted by what I saw. Pre-season offered glimpses of the future. Young players playing to make the team against other green professional players.
There was a real sense that the Raiders were moving in the right direction. Aidan O’Connell bolstered many of those dreams of a successful season with their outstanding play.
However, going into Week 4, it is clear Josh McDaniels is not the answer as head coach.