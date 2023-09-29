Just Blog Baby
Predicting when the Las Vegas Raiders will fire Josh McDaniels

The Las Vegas Raiders could make a move at head coach this season, firing Josh McDaniels, and here is where it is likely to happen.

By Jason Belschner

Las Vegas Raiders v Denver Broncos
Las Vegas Raiders v Denver Broncos / Justin Edmonds/GettyImages
Living on the East Coast and refusing to pay the price for Sunday Ticket, I don’t get to see the Las Vegas Raiders play that often. I do, however, pay the modest price for the basic NFL Plus package on my phone which means I have access to the live audio of the Raiders’ games.

Most Sundays, I sit back and listen to Jason Horowitz and Lincoln Kennedy give their biased takes on the games. Their job is to make the Raiders sound as if they are a functioning football team. Through the first two weeks of the season, I bought it.

After seeing the actual product on the field for the first time since the pre-season, I am utterly disgusted by what I saw. Pre-season offered glimpses of the future. Young players playing to make the team against other green professional players.

There was a real sense that the Raiders were moving in the right direction. Aidan O’Connell bolstered many of those dreams of a successful season with their outstanding play.

However, going into Week 4, it is clear Josh McDaniels is not the answer as head coach.

