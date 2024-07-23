Predicting every Raider who will be cut before 2024 season
By Levi Dombro
Practice Squad Prediction
Not every player on the cusp of the roster listed above will be cut, and not every player who is cut will return to the Raiders. Some will be signed by other teams, some will move to other practice squads, and some may be done playing football. However, based on my roster predictions, I see the practice squad looking something like this:
Position
Player
QB
Anthony Brown Jr. or Carter Bradley
RB
Brittain Brown
RB
Sincere McCormick
WR
Kristian Wilkerson
WR
Tulu Griffin
TE
John Samuel Shenker
OL
Clark Barrington
OL
Andrew Coker
OL
Netane Muti
DE
David Agoha*
DE
Ron Stone Jr.
DT
Matthew Butler
LB
Darien Butler
LB
Kana'i Mauga
CB
Ja'Quan Sheppard
CB
Woo Governor
S
Chris Smith II
The battle for the third/emergency quarterback is a bit of a mystery. When the starting position is being fought for, nobody particularly cares too much about the third-string battle. Because of the very little information I have on the subject, I am going to be safe and say that one of them will stick around on the practice squad and serve as the team’s emergency QB on game days.
David Agoha joined the Raiders through the NFL’s International Player Pathway program, so he can stick around the team and not count toward the 16 allotted practice squad spots.
I left Smith off of my active roster prediction because the team likely does not need five safeties given how many snaps Tre’Von Moehrig and Marcus Epps play, and both Abdullah and Turner make more of an impact on special teams.
If predicting the 53-man roster is difficult at times, then trying to guess the practice squad is probably a crapshoot. This more has to do with talented young players that I would love to keep in the program and develop, as well as a few veterans who know the ropes and are familiar with the program. I detailed some of the undrafted free agents that Raider Nation should keep an eye on in another article, and unsurprisingly, multiple of them ended up on my projected practice squad.