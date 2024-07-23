Just Blog Baby
Predicting every Raider who will be cut before 2024 season

Which players could be released? Who could return to the practice squad?

By Levi Dombro

Arizona Cardinals v Las Vegas Raiders
Arizona Cardinals v Las Vegas Raiders / Michael Owens/GettyImages
Practice Squad Prediction

Not every player on the cusp of the roster listed above will be cut, and not every player who is cut will return to the Raiders. Some will be signed by other teams, some will move to other practice squads, and some may be done playing football. However, based on my roster predictions, I see the practice squad looking something like this:

Position

Player

QB

Anthony Brown Jr. or Carter Bradley

RB

Brittain Brown

RB

Sincere McCormick

WR

Kristian Wilkerson

WR

Tulu Griffin

TE

John Samuel Shenker

OL

Clark Barrington

OL

Andrew Coker

OL

Netane Muti

DE

David Agoha*

DE

Ron Stone Jr.

DT

Matthew Butler

LB

Darien Butler

LB

Kana'i Mauga

CB

Ja'Quan Sheppard

CB

Woo Governor

S

Chris Smith II

The battle for the third/emergency quarterback is a bit of a mystery. When the starting position is being fought for, nobody particularly cares too much about the third-string battle. Because of the very little information I have on the subject, I am going to be safe and say that one of them will stick around on the practice squad and serve as the team’s emergency QB on game days.

David Agoha joined the Raiders through the NFL’s International Player Pathway program, so he can stick around the team and not count toward the 16 allotted practice squad spots. 

I left Smith off of my active roster prediction because the team likely does not need five safeties given how many snaps Tre’Von Moehrig and Marcus Epps play, and both Abdullah and Turner make more of an impact on special teams. 

If predicting the 53-man roster is difficult at times, then trying to guess the practice squad is probably a crapshoot. This more has to do with talented young players that I would love to keep in the program and develop, as well as a few veterans who know the ropes and are familiar with the program. I detailed some of the undrafted free agents that Raider Nation should keep an eye on in another article, and unsurprisingly, multiple of them ended up on my projected practice squad.

