Questions Las Vegas Raiders must answer Week 5 vs the Green Bay Packers
The Las Vegas Raiders have to answer these questions if they hope to beat the Green Bay Packers on Monday night.
By Brad Weiss
The 2023 Las Vegas Raiders have started the season with a 1-3 record through their first four games, stumbling out the blocks after a six-win season a year ago. The 21-game run for head coach Josh McDaniels has been wildly underwhelming, and it is starting to look like he could have the same fate that he did in Denver in his first go-around as a head coach in the NFL.
This year's Raiders have a solid road ahead of them starting in Week 5, where they take on a young quarterback in Jordan Love. The Packers have had a ton of time off after playing on Thursday Night Football in Week 4, so they should be fresh entering this crucial game for both teams inside Allegiant Stadium.
If the Raiders are to come away with the victory against the Pack, they must answer these three questions.
1. Can the Raiders get the run game going?
One of the bigger surprises of the 2023 season so far for the Raiders has been the lack of a run game. Sure, Josh Jacobs missed nearly the entire summer while awaiting a new contract, but he arrived ready to go, and was in the starting lineup in Week 1.
Since then, Jacobs has had a few highs, but for the most part, the Raiders have not been able to get it going on the ground. This week, that has to be priority No. 1 for Josh McDaniels and this Raiders offense, especially with so many question marks still to be answered at quarterback and along the offensive line.
2. Will the real Jimmy Garoppolo please stand up?
We are going to assume that the Raiders will have Jimmy Garoppolo available for this matchup, as he has been in concussion protocol for quite some time now. Jimmy G came to the Raiders with a reputation of taking care of the football, but it has been the opposite through his first three starts in the Silver and Black.
Garoppolo needs to stop taking unnecessary chances downfield and work on protecting the football, and getting Jacobs going in the run game. If he can limit how many times he gives the ball to the other team on Monday night, the Raiders offense should have no problems moving the ball.
3. Can the defense build off a strong second half against the Chargers?
The Las Vegas Raiders defense put together a strong second half during the team's 24-17 loss to the Los Angeles Chargers last weekend. On Monday night, the Raiders have to continue that trend, especially against a guy who has made only a handful of starts at quarterback at the NFL level.
Getting Maxx Crosby free and able to roam in the Packers backfield will be crucial, as will keeping star running back Aaron Jones under wraps on Monday night. The Packers have exploded on offense at times this season, putting up 38 points in Week 1, but the Raiders defense is certainly trending in the right direction heading into this one.