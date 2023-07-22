3 questions at quarterback for the 2023 Las Vegas Raiders entering training camp
With training camp kicking off next week, we take a look at three questions at the quarterback position entering 2023 training camp.
By Brad Weiss
The 2023 Las Vegas Raiders will have a big change at the quarterback position, as the team moved on from Derek Carr after nine seasons with him as a starter. While Carr re-wrote the Raiders record book at the position, the wins were few and far between, so the team went out and got a guy who wins way more than he loses in Jimmy Garoppolo.
Jimmy G enters Raider Nation with a 40-17 record in 57 starts, as well as a reputation of not being available due to injury. Here we look at the quarterback position as a whole, and try to answer three burning questions entering 2023 training camp.
3 questions at quarterback for the 2023 Raiders entering training camp
3. Will Chase Garbers make a real run at a roster spot?
The only quarterback returning from last year's team is Chase Garbers, an undrafted rookie from 2022 who played his collegiate ball at Cal. Garbers was promoted to the active roster after Carr was benched late in the 2022 NFL season, though he did not see any action.
Garbers is two years in McDaniels's system, and the organization definitely likes him. The problem is, with Garoppolo and Brian Hoyer coming in, and with a relationship with McDaniels, as well as a rookie quarterback joining the mix, can Garbers actually lock in the No. 3 spot heading into Week 1.
My guess would be no, as Garoppolo, Hoyer, and O'Connell should be the three if they are all healthy at the end of the summer. However, the Raiders would be wise to try and sign Garbers back to the practice squad.