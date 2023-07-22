3 questions at quarterback for the 2023 Las Vegas Raiders entering training camp
With training camp kicking off next week, we take a look at three questions at the quarterback position entering 2023 training camp.
By Brad Weiss
2. How high can Aidan O'Connell climb on the depth chart?
In the fourth round of the 2023 NFL Draft, the Las Vegas Raiders selected Aidan O'Connell, a former walk-on player for the Purdue Boilermakers. O'Connell went from a walk-on at Purdue to a record-breaking quarterback, displaying pinpoint accuracy before landing with the Raiders on Day 3 of the NFL Draft.
Now, the question is whether or not O'Connell can make a serious run at passing Brian Hoyer as the No. 2 quarterback for the Silver and Black. Yesterday, we put together a piece detailing how O'Connell could slide into the starting job, but in reality, his ceiling this summer may be to pass Hoyer and be the next-man-up if Jimmy Garoppolo gets injured.
O'Connell has impressed this offseason, and has the accuracy and football IQ to make a real statement this summer. As a fourth round pick, and with seasoned veterans above him on the depth chart, O'Connell rise to No. 2 will be a tough one, but as he showed at Purdue, nobody is going to outwork him.