3 questions at quarterback for the 2023 Las Vegas Raiders entering training camp
With training camp kicking off next week, we take a look at three questions at the quarterback position entering 2023 training camp.
By Brad Weiss
3 questions at quarterback for the 2023 Raiders entering training camp
1. Will Jimmy Garoppolo start 15-plus games in 2023?
The burning question when it comes to the Raiders quarterback position entering the 2023 NFL season is whether or not Jimmy Garoppolo can stay healthy. Looking back on his career, when Garoppolo makes at least 15 starts, he not only puts up solid numbers, but his teams win way more than they lose.
Garoppolo is not a quarterback who is going to jump off the page in terms of statistics, but he is a very good NFL quarterback. He protects the football well, is a leader in the locker room, and with a rookie coming in via the NFL Draft, Garoppolo will be a great mentor for him as he starts his NFL career.
Like him or not, the Raiders have been lucky to have a durable quarterback like Derek Carr at the helm for the last nine seasons. Garoppolo will have to prove that he can stay healthy, because if he does, I believe this Raiders offense has a chance to be one of the best in football, especially if Josh Jacobs returns.