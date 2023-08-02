Raiders: 1 fringe player to watch at each offensive position during training camp, preseason
Position battles are raging at the Las Vegas Raiders 2023 training camp, and here are some fringe players to keep an eye on offense.
By Brad Weiss
With the Las Vegas Raiders finally putting on the pads on Tuesday, the 2023 training camp is officially open for business. This year, the Raiders have a nice roster of talent, and at many position groups, battles for roster spots, or even starting jobs are up for grabs.
Here, we look at a fringe player at each offensive position to keep an eye on.
Could quarterback Chase Garbers actually lock down a roster spot?
The Raiders let go of Chase Garbers early on in camp, only to bring him back after the cut tight end OJ Howard. Garbers is a guy who is familiar with Josh McDaniels's offense, and even was the backup quarterback down the stretch for the Raiders when Derek Carr was benched last season.
The coaching staff sees something in Garbers, and while it would be shocking for him to make the 53-man roster coming out of camp, he is still someone to keep an eye on. He is young, has a strong arm, and is used to the offense, so during preseason games, you should see a lot of No. 15.