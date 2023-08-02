Raiders: 1 fringe player to watch at each offensive position during training camp, preseason
Position battles are raging at the Las Vegas Raiders 2023 training camp, and here are some fringe players to keep an eye on offense.
By Brad Weiss
With Josh Jacobs out of the picture, could Austin Walters grab a spot on the depth chart?
Last offseason, the Raiders had no problem feeding Austin Walters during the preseason, and he put together some nice efforts. This summer, you can expect him to handle a lot of the carries early on in the preseason, especially if Josh Jacobs does not return, and the Raiders try to handle Zamir White with more care.
White would be the presumed No. 1 back if Jacobs does not return, and we already know what we are going to get out of the likes of Brandon Bolden and Ameer Abdullah. Walters was impressive last summer, and another strong camp could move him up the depth chart in a big way.
Is Cam Sims a sleeper candidate to be on the roster Week 1 at wide receiver?
The wide receiver group for the Raiders is deep this summer, led by the likes of Davante Adams, Hunter Renfrow, and Jakobi Meyers. In addition, the talent behind the core three is impressive, with veterans like Phillip Dorsett, Keelan Cole, DeAndre Carter, and Cam Sims looking to crack the Week 1 roster.
Sims is an interesting player, as he is still only 27 years old, and has tremendous length, standing at 6-foot-5. He will have an uphill battle to make the 53-man, but he brings something different to the table, and could be a red zone threat based on his height and catch radius.