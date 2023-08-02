Raiders: 1 fringe player to watch at each offensive position during training camp, preseason
Position battles are raging at the Las Vegas Raiders 2023 training camp, and here are some fringe players to keep an eye on offense.
By Brad Weiss
Cutting of OJ Howard opens up competition for Cole Fotheringham
On Monday, the Las Vegas Raiders cut OJ Howard, leaving them with five players vying for three Week 1 roster spots. Austin Hooper and Michael Mayer are shoo-ins to earn roster spots, and Jesper Horsted is definitely in the lead to be TE3.
One name to keep an eye on, however, is Cole Fotheringham, who has garnered the respect of the coaching staff. Fotheringham was cut right before the Raiders made out their 53-man roster a year ago, and he should be a real contender for a roster spot this summer.
Will Netane Muti rise above Alex Bars and company at OG?
You have to like all of the talent along the interior of the Raiders offensive line this year at camp. Sure, Andre James will be the center, and Dylan Parham will start at one of the guard spots, but even with Alex Bars returning, who started most of the games last season, competition is going to be fierce this summer.
One player to keep an eye on is Netane Muti, who was signed off the Denver Broncos practice squad late last season, and got a new contract in March. Muti has starting experience, and if he can stay healthy this summer, he will push for other starting offensive guard spot opposite Parham.
UDFA Dalton Wagner has the size and power to be a swing OT in Year 1
Offensive tackle is another position where the depth is stronger than it has been in some time for the Raiders. Kolton Miller and Jermaine Eluemunor will be the starters, but guys like Thayer Munford Jr., Brandon Parker, and Justin Herron are three veterans looking to carve out a spot as a swing tackle this summer.
However, it could be an undrafted free agent that turns heads, as Dalton Wagner looks every bit the part of an NFL offensive tackle. Wagner is 6-foot-8 and weighs over 320 pounds, making him a menacing presence, and someone to keep an eye on this summer as well.