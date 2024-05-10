Las Vegas Raiders: 2 position groups that could struggle, 2 that could be elite
The Las Vegas Raiders did a solid job bolstering their roster heading into the 2024 training camp months. After adding some key talent in free agency, general manager Tom Telesco brought in eight new faces via the 2024 NFL Draft, filling some key holes, and adding some elite talent along the way.
Looking at the current state of the roster, there are some position groups we feel better about than others. Here, we dive into two position groups that could struggle in 2024, and two that could thrive.
First, let's discuss the positions on the depth chart that might require further development or have those unanswered questions.
Raiders could struggle at running back in 2024
The running backs, who have had a top back in Josh Jacobs, now with the Green Bay Packers, for the past few seasons. There is a large void left by his departure that must be filled. The current projected lineup is as follows:
Starter - Zamir White
2nd String - Alexander Mattison
3rd String - Ameer Abdullah
Alexander Mattison's arrival this offseason improves the room no doubt and may provide the offense with a running back by committee option ( tactic that relies on several backs rather than having one lead back receive the vast majority of the carries), something that new offensive coordinator Luke Getsy is accustomed to.
As the Bears' OC last season Getsy had three running backs carry 312 times for 1,388 yards. So, with the moves witnessed so far, this could be the approach we see the run game take this year.
The Raiders' apparent emphasis on bolstering the offensive line, may be the biggest advantage for the backs. The draft selection of G Jackson Powers-Johnson and T D.J. Glaze, as well as the addition of G Cody Whitehair, a free agent who is joining Getsy from Chicago, will be joining a line that hopes to power the run game. A line that might be expected to carry the bulk of the load in the run game.