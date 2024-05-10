Las Vegas Raiders: 2 position groups that could struggle, 2 that could be elite
Raiders cornerback room could be the defense's Achilles Heel
The cornerbacks would be the second group in terms of depth, towards the bottom. This is, of course, one position that required attention entering the draft. As of right now, the projected lineup is:
LCB RCB
Starter- Jack Jones Starter- Nate Hobbs
2nd String- Brandon Facyson 2nd String- Jakorian Bennet
In the fourth and seventh rounds, respectively, they were able to select CB Decamerion Richardson and CB M.J. Devonshire. Seeing how these players perform in rookie minicamp (May 10–11) will be interesting to watch.
If you feel comfortable matching up Jack Jones and Nate Hobbs against anyone, that is not the problem. What is concerning is the lack of depth; it would be disastrous to lose even one of those starters.
There is a lot of excitement surrounding Jack Jones because of his incredible emergence in the last year. Hobbs has performed admirably since being entering the league, and he will probably continue to do so this season. In terms of adding another piece, this is one of the more talked-about positions because the group is young and in need of depth.
Adoree' Jackson, JC Jackson, Eli Apple, Xavien Howard, and Stephon Gilmore are all still available and would be a great addition.