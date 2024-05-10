Las Vegas Raiders: 2 position groups that could struggle, 2 that could be elite
Raiders defensive line could be the best in football
The defensive line would be the first group on the other end of the spectrum. This unit could very well be the best in football for the upcominng season. The defensive line's expected depth chart is as follows: LE LDT
Starter- Maxx Crosby Starter- Christian WIlkins
2nd String - Janarius Robinson 2nd String- Byron Young
RE RDT
Starter - Malcolm Koonce Starter- John Jenkins
2nd String- Tyree Wilson 2nd String- Adam Butler
Together with DE Maxx Crosby and LDT Christian Wilkins, two of the best players in the league at their positions, this group has star power, on top of depth.
On each edge you have Crosby and Koonce, who turned out to be among the best tandems in football last season. Backing up Koonce is, Tyree Wilson, the seventh overall pick in the 2023 draft, who is versatile enough to play on the interior as well. Wilson will be able to enjoy a healthy offseason this year, and many are expecting the second-year player to make a significant breakthrough in the upcoming campaign.
The acquisition of DT Christian Watson is what has really elevated this defensive line to the status of one of the scariest in football. With the addition of Watson to an already talented line and a defensive-minded coaching staff, the Raiders defensive line have high expectations for 2024.