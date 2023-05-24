Las Vegas Raiders: Can the 2021 class change the negative narrative?
By Brad Weiss
What can the Raiders really expect from the 2021 class this season?
One other member of the 2021 class that still remains on the Raiders is defensive end Malcolm Koonce, who is a cut candidate with the arrival of Tyree Wilson as the No. 7 overall pick in the 2023 NFL Draft. Koonce was seen as an excellent prospect by the old regime, but being a Mayock pick, and with talent above him on the depth chart, we may have seen the last of him in the Silver and Black.
If Las Vegas is going to have a successful season, both Hobbs and Moehrig have to be much better than they were a year ago. Both players have shown that they can be close to Pro Bowl-caliber players already at the NFL level, and the real question is whether or not they are a good fit in Graham's defense.
The Raiders added to both safety and cornerback in free agency and in the NFL Draft this offseason, so there is added pressure on both players to step up in 2023. The talent is there, and I believe that they should turn the corner next season, bolstering a Raiders secondary that could be a lot better than many expect.