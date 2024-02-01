Who would the Raiders end up with in a 2023 1st Round re-draft?
If there was a re-draft of the 2023 NFL Draft's first round, which player would the Las Vegas Raiders end up with?
By Brad Weiss
With the No. 7 overall pick in the 2023 NFL Draft, the Las Vegas Raiders bypassed a true need on their defense. While the Silver and Black could have certainly used help coming off the edge, the big issue along the defensive line was at defensive tackle, an area the team had tried to fix multiple times across the previous offseasons.
However, instead of going that route, Las Vegas landed on Tyree Wilson, who had a pretty forgettable rookie season before coming on late. Wilson went into his first season dealing with an injury, and would be brought along slowly, and for most of the season, he looked to be another first-round bust for the Raiders.
Wilson improved late in the season thanks to the team moving him more inside, freeing up Maxx Crosby and Malcolm Koonce to do some damage coming off the edge. It will be interesting to see where Wilson fits in on the defense in Year 2, but if the Raiders could do it all over again, would Wilson be the pick at No. 7?
Over at Bleacher Report, David Kenyon recently re-drafted Day 1 of the 2023 NFL Draft, and things worked out a lot differently for the Silver and Black.
Raiders select Jalen Carter in 2023 re-draft
In the re-draft, the No. 1 pick was CJ Stroud, a no-brainer after he led the Houston Texans to the playoffs in Year 1. The actual No. 1 pick from 2023, Bryce Young, fell to No. 4 to the Indianapolis Colts, as their pick, Anthony Richardson, went No. 2 overall to the Houston Texans.
For the Raiders, the No. 7 pick was a guy that most fans wanted in the first place, Georgia defensive tackle Jalen Carter. The bulldozing defensive tackle from Georgia dominated the NFL landscape in Year 1, and proved that he was the best defensive player in the entire class.
To make matters worse, Wilson was not even selected in the first-round in this re-draft by Kenyon, this after notching only 3.5 sacks as a rookie last season. Maybe Wilson proves to be a first-round talent down the road, but right now, the pick looks like a huge miss for the Silver and Black when you consider what Carter did in Year 1.