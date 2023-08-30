Raiders 2023 53-man roster release: 3 players Las Vegas will regret cutting
The Las Vegas Raiders got their roster down to 53 men on Tuesday, and here are three players they will regret cutting.
By Brad Weiss
The Las Vegas Raiders initial 53-man roster for the 2023 NFL season is set, and it is a roster that has more talent than it did a year ago today. The 2022 Raiders were one of the best teams in the NFL in the preseason last summer, and had big expectations going into the season, but managed to muster only six wins.
The 2023 roster looks a lot different than it did a year ago, especially at quarterback, where Jimmy Garoppolo will replace Derek Carr. Overall, you have to be happy with the job Josh McDaniels did with this roster, and hopefully, the team can rebound in a big way in 2023.
After the initial 53-man roster was released on Tuesday, we look at three players the team may regret cutting.
Raiders 53-man roster release: 3 players Las Vegas will regret cutting
McClendon Curtis
The Raiders brought back their entire starting offensive line this offseason, but Alex Bars was cut, and will be replaced by veteran Greg Van Roten. Another offensive guard who stood out this summer was McClendon Curtis, a UDFA who hopefully returns to the Raiders on the practice squad.
Curtis looks the part of an NFL starter, and if he returns on the practice squad this season, I believe he gets a start or two in 2023.