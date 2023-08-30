Raiders 2023 53-man roster release: 3 players Las Vegas will regret cutting
The Las Vegas Raiders got their roster down to 53 men on Tuesday, and here are three players they will regret cutting.
By Brad Weiss
Cole Fotheringham
The Las Vegas Raiders turned the page on the tight end position this offseason, trading away Darren Waller to the New York Giants. In addition, backup tight end Foster Moreau left in free agency, landing with Derek Carr in New Orleans, so the top two spots at the position group had to be replaced.
Austin Hooper figures to be the starting tight end in 2023, at least at the beginning, while Michael Mayer, a rookie from Notre Dame, looks to have the skill set to be a star at the next level. The real battle at the position this summer has been for the TE3 spot, one that Jesper Horsted assumed in 2022, and will return to the role in 2023.
Horsted battled it out with Cole Fotheringham all summer long, and many media members felt that Fotheringham was deserving of a spot on the 53-man roster. Horsted won the job, and in Fotheringham, the Raiders may have cut someone who can latch on and be a legitimate TE2 for another franchise.