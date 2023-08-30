Raiders 2023 53-man roster release: 3 players Las Vegas will regret cutting
The Las Vegas Raiders got their roster down to 53 men on Tuesday, and here are three players they will regret cutting.
By Brad Weiss
Tyler Hall
The Raiders did a ton to revamp the cornerback room this offseason, adding talent via free agency and the 2023 NFL Draft. Because of that, roster spots at the position were hard to come by, and we saw some talented guys get cut when the 53-man roster was announced on Tuesday afternoon.
One of those players was Tyler Hall, who played in seven games for the Raiders last season, making three starts. Hall has been terrific all summer long, and looking at the depth chart, was someone who could have been kept and play on the outside, or in the slot if needed this season.
Instead, the Raiders decided to roll with Amik Robertson as Nate Hobbs backup in the slot, and kept veterans Brandon Facyson and David Long as outside depth cornerbacks. Hall could certainly land on the Raiders practice squad, but I believe he showed enough this summer to warrant a spot on someone's 53-man roster.