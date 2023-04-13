Raiders 2023 7-round NFL Mock Draft: Las Vegas trades down on Day 1, still get franchise QB
The Las Vegas Raiders hold five of the first 109 picks in the 2023 NFL Draft, but will they keep those picks, or swing some big draft day trades?
For the Las Vegas Raiders, the 2023 offseason has brought much change, from the quarterback position to special teams. General manager David Ziegler has come in and stripped the roster down, adding some quality talent and getting rid of some of the faces of the franchise.
One face in particular was quarterback Derek Carr, who, after nine seasons at the helm, was released by the team after the season. It was clear that he was not a fit with Josh McDaniels, and now, Carr will try to lead the New Orleans Saints back to the top of the NFC South.
In our latest 7-round 2023 NFL Mock Draft for the Raiders, Ziegler gets the party started early, trading down with the Green Bay Packers in Round 1. Ziegler has not been afraid to pull the trigger on big deals before, and here, he keeps true to form, changing the landscape of the draft for the Silver and Black.
With that said, let us dive into our latest 7-round Raiders mock draft.