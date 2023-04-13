Raiders 2023 7-round NFL Mock Draft: Las Vegas trades down on Day 1, still get franchise QB
Raiders 2023 7-round NFL Mock Draft: Las Vegas trades down on Day 1
149 Owen Pappoe LB | Auburn
The last of the picks acquired from the Green Bay Packers, the Raiders select linebacker Owen Pappoe out of Auburn with the 149th overall pick. Pappoe was one of the stars of the combine as he ran a 4.39 40, was in the 92nd percentile in the broad jump, and put up a very impressive 29 reps on the bench press.
The Raiders are in need of some explosiveness at the linebacker position and a duo of Pappoe and Divine Deablo would give them one of the more athletic groups in the NFL. There are some concerns about his size at 6-0 and 225 pounds but we have seen other smaller linebackers like Roquan Smith and Patrick Queen shine in this era of the NFL.
The other concerns about Pappoe are that his athletic skills did not translate into dominance at the college level but at this point in the draft you are betting on physical traits and athletic upside. We were surprised that he was still available at this point in the draft and we expect him to be a second or third round pick come draft weekend.