Raiders 2023 7-round NFL Mock Draft: Las Vegas trades down on Day 1, still get franchise QB
Raiders 2023 7-round NFL Mock Draft: Las Vegas trades down on Day 1
174 Xavier Hutchinson WR | Iowa State
We have discussed several times about the logjam at wide receiver on the Raiders depth chart but since we are focusing on best player available, we can still draft one in the later rounds of the draft. With that in mind we use the 174th overall selection on wide receiver Xavier Hutchinson out of Iowa State.
The former Cyclone is not going to overwhelm you with athleticism or his physical traits, but he has a solid build at 6-2 and 205 pounds and was one of the most productive wide receivers in college. In 2022, he had 107 catches for nearly 1200 yards in 12 games and in 2021 he had 83 catches for 990 yards which would be impressive for an NFL season.
Hutchinson received a long list of awards including being named to The Associated Press first team All-American team and he looks the part of an NFL wide receiver. He has excellent hands and is a competent catch and run threat due to his great route running and ability to create separation. His lack of high end athletic traits could see him drop considerably but as we have seen many times, the best athletes don't always make for the best wide receivers.