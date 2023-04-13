Raiders 2023 7-round NFL Mock Draft: Las Vegas trades down on Day 1, still get franchise QB
204 Garrett Williams CB | Syracuse
After grabbing a big body wide receiver we return to the defensive side of the ball and the defensive backfield with the selection of Garrett Williams out of Syracuse. Williams is a talented cornerback prospect who may not be available at this point in the draft in real life but we enjoy the value of picking him at 204th overall.
Williams has your typical cornerback build at 5-10 and 192 pounds and has what you would call acceptable athleticism with a 40 time and other measurables around the 50th percentile. Where he stands out is his strength as he put up 19 reps on the bench press and his flexibility and explosion.
Scouts rave about his quick twitch athleticism as well as his excellent ball skills which he was not able to display much because quarterbacks would simply avoid throwing to his side. There are some concerns about his recovery from an ACL injury last season and he can be a bit undisciplined at times but he has a great motor and plays with a ton of effort.
The Raiders would be betting on him making a full recovery and could bring him along slowly as a depth piece.