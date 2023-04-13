Raiders 2023 7-round NFL Mock Draft: Las Vegas trades down on Day 1, still get franchise QB
214 Tyler Lacy DL | Oklahoma State
with the 214th overall selection, the Raiders grab a versatile and talented defender and Tyler Lacy out of Oklahoma State. Lacey is a strong and stout defensive end at 6-4 and 280 pounds and he projects as a great run defender at the NFL level.
The former cowboy did not have a great combine performance as he ran a 5.11 40 but he showed great strength with 30 reps on the bench press and he could transition into an interior defensive lineman full time. He shows great technique and plays with the aggression you look for in a high motor player but he can sometimes get caught behind the play because of his lack of foot speed.
Lacey makes sense as a depth piece and as an interior rusher that could bring some pass rush ability from the three technique. We could also see the Raiders asking him to add some bulk to his frame to be a bit more stout but he does have the motor and attitude you look for in a rotational defensive lineman.