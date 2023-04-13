Raiders 2023 7-round NFL Mock Draft: Las Vegas trades down on Day 1, still get franchise QB
Raiders 2023 7-round NFL Mock Draft: Las Vegas trades down on Day 1
70 Clark Phillips III CB | Utah
With the 70th overall pick we grab a player with a great pedigree in Clark Phillips III out of Utah. Phillips was the highest ranked recruit in Utah history and he lived up to his billing with two great seasons in 2021 and 2022.
The California native had his best season in 2022 as he finished the year with 12 passes defended 6 interceptions, and two defensive touchdowns. He was a unanimous All-American and was first team all PAC 12 while leading the conference in interceptions. He is a bit small at 5-9 and 185 pounds, but he makes up for it with 4.5 speed and nearly 20 reps on the bench press.
The 40 time is not elite but Phillips has the speed to keep up with most wide receivers and the strength to not get bullied by some of the big boys in the NFL. Scouts praise his ability to read and react to what the offense is doing and think he is ahead of the curve on the mental side of the game and as a result he could contribute immediately as a nickel or inside cornerback.