Raiders 2023 7-round NFL Mock Draft: Las Vegas trades down on Day 1, still get franchise QB
78 Tucker Kraft TE | South Dakota State
We have covered in our last few mocks that the Raiders tight end room has some solid talent but there is always room for more. The two free agent additions in OJ Howard and Austin Hooper signed short term contracts and the Raiders could be on the hunt for a long-term answer at the position. That's where Tucker Kraft out of South Dakota State comes in the picture.
Kraft is trying to follow in the footsteps of Dallas Goedert as a South Dakota State alumnus to make an impact in the NFL as a tight end and he certainly looks the part. He measures in at 6-5 and 260 pounds with an impressive 80 inch wingspan and a 4.62 40. The former Jack Rabbit has the athleticism to contribute at the next level but will need some time to become a more refined route runner.
Scouts compare him favorably to Foster Moreau who was a solid player for the Raiders though he did have some issues with drops at times. They also believe he has the tenacity to be an effective blocker at the NFL level and would have the luxury of developing behind the two aforementioned tight ends.