Raiders 2023 free agent signings: Which moves Las Vegas got right or wrong
The Las Vegas Raiders brought in numerous players via free agency during the 2023 offseason, and here is what they got right and wrong with the signings.
By Brad Weiss
Going into the 2022 offseason, the Las Vegas Raiders franchise decided to bring in a new regime to help get the team back on track. The 2021 season was a roller coaster ride for the Silver and Black, dealing with so many issues on and off the field, so despite the playoff run, they decided to turn the page at both general manager and head coach.
The tandem that Mark Davis decided on was two guys from New England who either had zero experience, or zero success in their roles. Dave Ziegler came in as a first-time general manager, while Josh McDaniels arrived after success in New England as a coodinator, but zero success in his first stint as head coach.
The Denver Broncos got rid of McDaniels after one-plus seasons, and history repeated itself in 2023, when Davis did the same. Still, going into the 2023 offseason, the expectations were high, and the hope was that a few new faces could help turn this thing around for good.
Here, we dive into what went right, and what went wrong in free agency for the Raiders in 2023.