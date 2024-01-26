Raiders 2023 free agent signings: Which moves Las Vegas got right or wrong
The Las Vegas Raiders brought in numerous players via free agency during the 2023 offseason, and here is what they got right and wrong with the signings.
By Brad Weiss
Raiders got these moves right in 2023 free agency
It was not all bad for Ziegler this past offseason, as the Raiders added some key pieces that should be here for the long-term. Wide receiver Jakobi Meyers was a standout for the Silver and Black offense, pairing well with Davante Adams on the outside, and he took a lot of pressure off of Adams in the passing attack.
Greg Van Roten came in and started 17 games at offensive guard, while Austin Hooper played well down the strtech while Michael Mayer was injured. Deandre Carter was not used much in the offense, and did not have many big returns, but overall, he filled his role well, and was a quality pickup for Ziegler.
On defense, Robert Spillane became a leader for the Silver and Black, coming up with multiple big plays, and helping that side of the ball grow in a big way in 2023. Marcus Epps also got the job done at safety, and along the way, helped in the development of third-year player, Trevon Moehrig.
At defensive tackle, John Jenkins had a few big moments in 2023, and overall, helped that position group be better than many expected.
Bringing back Jermaine Eluemunor was also a strong move for the Raiders in free agency, as he helped man down the right side all season long. When Kolton Miller was injured, Eluemunor was able to help along second-year man Thayer Munford Jr. as well, proving his worth to the franchise for the second straight season.