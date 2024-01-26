Raiders 2023 free agent signings: Which moves Las Vegas got right or wrong
The Las Vegas Raiders brought in numerous players via free agency during the 2023 offseason, and here is what they got right and wrong with the signings.
By Brad Weiss
Raiders got these moves wrong in 2023 free agency
The biggest move Ziegler made in 2023 proved to be one of his worst, as Jimmy Garoppolo was downright awful as the team's starting quarterback. Ziegler and McDaniels expected Garoppolo to come in and supplant Derek Carr effectively, as he had familiarity with McDaniels's offense.
Instead, he was injured, played poorly, and in the end, lost his job to Aidan O'Connell. Another free agent quarterback, Brian Hoyer, was awful in his only start of the season, and likely is done in the NFL.
Brandon Facyson dealt with injuries for most of the season, so it is hard to grade how well he would have done if he were healthy. Marcus Peters was a terrible signing outside of one big play this past season, and some of the smaller signings, like David Long Jr., Duke Shelley, and Jordan Willis did not put enough on tape to help the team out.
Overall, there was more bad than good when you consider how important the quarterback position is, and hopefully, new general manager Tom Telesco can do a better job in free agency this offseason.