Las Vegas Raiders 2023 NFL Mock Draft: David Ziegler executes massive Day 1 trade

Raiders 2023 NFL Mock Draft: Ziegler executes massive Day 1 trade
144 Byron Young DL | Alabama
We're back on the big boys as we grab another talented defensive tackle from the SEC with the 144th overall pick in Byron Young out of Alabama. Young is similar in build to the aforementioned Jaquelin Roy and he has some of the same strengths as well.
The former Alabama star has a great motor and is another player that we project as an immediate contributor on the defensive line. He is a bit of a tweener as he played both defensive end and tackle for Alabama but he projects as an interior lineman at the NFL level.
Young does bring a bit of pass rush ability as well as he recorded 25 pressures, 14 QB hurries, and four sacks in 2022. That alone makes him an intriguing prospect at this point in the draft and you can never have enough talented defensive lineman.