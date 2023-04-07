Las Vegas Raiders 2023 NFL Mock Draft: David Ziegler executes massive Day 1 trade
174 Josh Whyle TE | Cincinnati
Similar to the wide receiver group, the Raiders have a pretty full tight end room at the moment but the need for more Talent is always there. so the tight end Josh Whyle from Cincinnati.
If the Raiders are lucky, Whyle can become the next great tight end from Cincinnati and emulate division rival Travis Kecle with his success. That is some wishful thinking on our part but Whyle is an athletic marvel who moves very well for a guy that stands 6-6 and 248 lb.
The former Bearcat ran a 4.69 40 and put up a solid 115 inch vertical at the combine. There are guys like Darnell Washington and George Kittle who break the scale for tight end evaluations that skew the other results but we assure you that while is a competent athlete at the position. He has long arms and soft hands that will make him a great Target for Jimmy Garoppolo though he will need to improve on his route running to truly succeed in this offense.