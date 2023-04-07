Las Vegas Raiders 2023 NFL Mock Draft: David Ziegler executes massive Day 1 trade
Raiders 2023 NFL Mock Draft: Ziegler executes massive Day 1 trade
14 Nolan Smith EDGE | Georgia TRADE
As mentioned in the previous slide, we start the 2023 NFL Draft by trading down from 7th overall to 14th overall with the New England Patriots. In exchange for number seven, the Raiders received pick 46, 117, and 192 from new england.
With the 14th overall pick, the Raiders selected linebacker Nolan Smith out of Georgia in this mock draft. Smith was one of the stars of the NFL combine as he ran an incredible 4.39 second 40, jumped 41.5 inches in his vertical, and completed a 128 inch broad jump while measuring in at 6-2 and 238 lbs.
The former Bulldog is one of the top prospects in this year's draft and is ranked by many as the third edge rusher behind Will Anderson and Tyree wilson. he is coming off a peck injury in 2022 so he played in just eight games but was one of the stars on the Georgia defense.
Smith is a player that has a solid amount of production but the most intriguing things about him are his measurables and athleticism. He would bring an incredible amount of explosiveness and speed to a Raiders front seven that needs some extra juice.
His experience combined with his explosiveness should make him an immediate contributor to the Raiders defense and he could line up all over the field for Patrick graham. Many have him projected as a top 10 pick and he may be going even higher if it weren't for the four quarterbacks that are supposedly being selected in the top seven.