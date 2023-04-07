Las Vegas Raiders 2023 NFL Mock Draft: David Ziegler executes massive Day 1 trade
70 D.J. Turner CB | Michigan
With the 70th overall pick, the Raiders grab cornerback DJ Turner out of michigan. Turner is one of the fastest players in this year's draft class as he runs a blazing 4.26 40 yd dash. He tested very well at the combine in all of the other drills and his athleticism makes up for him being a tad undersized at 5-11 and 178 lbs.
Turner is a two-time All Big Ten selection and is one of the most athletic players at his position in this class. He was another member of Bruce Feldman's Freaks List because of that speed and he proved it with his combine performance.
The knock on Turner is that he may be best as a nickel corner but his potential upside as a shutdown outside corner is impossible to ignore. Even with his slight frame, his shiftiness and pure top and speed make him worthy of a day two selection and we could easily see a team talk themselves into him in the second round of the NFL draft.