Las Vegas Raiders 2023 NFL Mock Draft: David Ziegler executes massive Day 1 trade
100 Cedric Tillman WR | Tennessee
After the Raiders spending spree this offseason, wide receiver is hardly a position of need but as we said on the first slide this is a draft where we focus on the best player available. With the 100th overall pick, the selection acquired in the trade of Darren Waller, the Raiders grab wide receiver Cedric Tillman out of tennessee.
Tillman is a big body receiver that measures in at 6-3 and 213 lb and he runs a respectable 4.54 40 for a man his size. He also showed off some explosion with a broad jump in the 89th percentile and a vertical in the 70th percentile.
The Raiders are loaded at the receiver position but aside from the top three, none of the other jobs are guaranteed. Tillman will have a leg up on a roster spot as a third round pick but he also brings a level of physicality that few of the other receivers on the roster can match. His best season was in 2021 where he topped 1,000 yards and the Raiders will hope that he can thrive in a part time role next to the best receiver in the game.