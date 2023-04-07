Las Vegas Raiders 2023 NFL Mock Draft: David Ziegler executes massive Day 1 trade
109 Jaquelin Roy DL | LSU
Before we get accused of forgetting the big boys up front, the Raiders use pick 109 on defensive tackle Jaquelin Roy out of LSU. Roy has a solid interior design build at 6-3 and 305 lb and is a guy that can come in and contribute right away.
The former Tiger is quick off the snap and his elite lower body strength makes him a great anchor at the interior of a defensive line. He looks like the type to attract double teams and could pair well with Jonathan Jenkins as a run stuffing duo for the Raiders.
There are some concerns about his explosiveness as his 40 time was not all that impressive but many scouts have him as the second ranked defensive tackle in this class. He probably will not be a day one starter but he has the experience and talent to jump into the rotation as soon as possible.