Las Vegas Raiders 2023 NFL Mock Draft: David Ziegler executes massive Day 1 trade
141 DeWayne McBride RB | UAB
We all know that Josh Jacobs is one of the best running backs in the NFL and he has a big fan in owner Mark Davis. Despite that, the Patriots never pay running backs big money and if Ziegler is following that blueprint then he will likely do the same with Jacob's next off season.
We are also aware that the Raiders drafted Zamir White last season but because we are focusing on best player available, we have them drafting Duane McBride out of UAB with 141st overall pick. McBride was one of the most productive running backs in college football in 2022 as he rushed for 1700 yards on 233 attempts and scored 19 touchdowns. He made several second team All-America teams and is a member of Bruce Feldman's Freaks List because of his strength and speed as a 5-11, 210lb power back.
The former UAB star will need to polish up his route running and improve his ball security if he wants to stick around in the NFL but he looks like an incredible pure rusher. Josh McDaniels could look to pair him with Zamir White as a low-cost running back duo for the next few years.