Las Vegas Raiders 2023 NFL Draft: 3 players to avoid on Day 1
The Las Vegas Raiders hold the No. 7 overall pick in the 2023 NFL Draft, and here are three players they need to avoid with the selection.
It is officially draft week, and for the Las Vegas Raiders, the action begins at pick No. 7 overall, a selection they received by winning only six games last season. Las Vegas still has plenty of holes to fill after free agency, but with four picks in the top 100, they can bring in multiple impact players on Days 1 and 2 of the 2023 NFL Draft.
The big test will come at No. 7 overall, as the Raiders as a franchise have struggled in a big way to get it done in the first round over the past few draft seasons. The team did not hold a first-round pick last year, so general manager Dave Ziegler will be making his first Day 1 pick, so the pressure is on as we enter Thursday.
For the Silver and Black, the changes came in a big way this offseason, as they released quarterback Derek Carr, and traded away Darren Waller. Those are two key pieces that needed to be replaced, and with issues on both sides of the ball, the draft haul Ziegler brings in should make or break his tenure as general manager.
With days left before the draft, we dive into three players the Raiders must avoid at No. 7 overall.