Las Vegas Raiders 2023 NFL Draft: 3 players to avoid on Day 1
Broderick Jones, OT, Georgia
The Las Vegas Raiders go into the first round of the 2023 NFL Draft with issues along the offensive line, but not so much at offensive tackle. Kolton Miller is one of the better young offensive tackles in the NFL, and Jermaine Eluemunor was brought back after a strong 2022 NFL season.
Some mock drafts have the Raiders going with Peter Skoronski at No. 7 overall, but even he would be a reach considering he projects as an offensive guard at the next level. Paris Johnson Jr. is widely considered the top offensive tackle in the class, but there are other names to keep an eye on, including Georgia star, Broderick Jones.
While Jones is an excellent prospect, he is not worth the No. 7 overall pick, and adding him would be a bit of a reach for Dave Ziegler. Drafting Skoronski makes more sense, as he fills an immediate void, but if Ziegler adds Jones, he is basically selecting a player in the top 10 who likely won't start in 2023 or even the following season.