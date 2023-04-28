Las Vegas Raiders 2023 NFL Draft: Biggest needs entering Day 2
As the Las Vegas Raiders go into day 2 of the 2023 NFL Draft, a few positions need to be at the top of the list, especially at pick No. 38.
Day one of the 2023 NFL Draft is over and the Las Vegas Raiders have selected Texas Tech defensive end Tyree Wilson in hopes of establishing a long-term pass rush. Wilson was widely considered one of the best defensive players in this year's draft class, so to get him at No. 7 overall was a big win for the Raiders.
But the work doesn't stop after Day 1, and for the Raiders there are still plenty of holes to fill. Las Vegas went into this draft season with holes on all three levels of the defense, and it is still a question as to whether or not the team will draft a quarterback in the second or third round.
With that being the case, what are some of the positions the Raiders should look to address on Day 2 of the 2023 NFL Draft? Will they continue to bolster the defense, or possibly look to land one of the top quarterbacks remaining in Hendon Hooker or Will Levis.
Here are three that come to mind.