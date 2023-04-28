Las Vegas Raiders 2023 NFL Draft: Biggest needs entering Day 2
Cornerback
With the Raiders going defensive end to start the draft, the secondary becomes easily the most significant need to start Day 2. Luckily for the Silver and Black, the 2023 NFL Draft class is loaded with talent at the position, even with a handful of players going during the first round.
Outside of Nate Hobbs, there is not a single corner on the roster that can be seen as a long-term building block. And if the Raiders hope to topple the Chiefs or Chargers going forward, they will need to fortify their pass defense.
The selection of Wilson will hopefully make life easier for the back seven, but you can only hide them for so long. Both cornerback and safety could be addressed on Friday night, as the Raiders look to continue to put a formidable unit on the field in 2023 and beyond.
Players to Consider: Joey Porter Jr, Garret Williams, Julius Brents, Brian Branch, Cory Trice Jr