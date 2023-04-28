Las Vegas Raiders 2023 NFL Draft: Biggest needs entering Day 2
Interior Defensive Line
Tyree Wilson brings a ton of versatility, and there is no doubt the Raiders will allow him to rush from the inside at times, but they still need a legit interior defensive lineman. Over the past few offseasons, Las Vegas has tried to bolster the middle of their defensive line via free agency and the draft, but there is still work to be done.
The Raiders have had some of the lowest production from their interior pass rush in the entire league, and with the ability to push the pocket being so vital, they have to find a way to upgrade. A solid secondary can only take you so far, and with elite edge rushers on the roster, bolstering the interior of the defensive line will go a long way in freeing them to do their thing off the edge.
Outside of Jalen Carter, there was no other elite interior prospect, but fortunately for the Raiders, there are several quality players to target on Day 2. Whether it is with pick No. 38 or later on in the third round, the expectation is that the Raiders will look to add a quality piece to their front-4.
Players to Consider: Keeanu Benton, Adetomiwa Adebawore, : Siaki Ika,